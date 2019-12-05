Mumbai City take on Kerala Blasters

Mumbai: Mumbai City FC will be eyeing their first ‘home’ win of the season when they take on Kerala Blasters in an Indian Super League game here on Thursday.

The Jorge Costa-managed team have played two ‘home’ games this season at their usual fortress the Mumbai Football Arena in suburban Andheri, but suffered defeat on both the occasions. First, it was Odisha FC who stunned Mumbai with a 4-2 win here and later, FC Goa defeated the hosts by a similar margin on November 7. Moreover, this would be Mumbai’s first ‘home’ game after it was announced that the City Football Group has acquired majority of shares in the team.

Both Mumbai and Kerala are placed in the lower half of the points table and a win would help them improve their position. Mumbai have played six games so far, of which they have won one, drawn three and lost two. Kerala have also played six, won one, drawn two and lost three. The hosts will have their hopes pinned on Tunisian forward Amine Chermiti, who is their leading goal scorer so far this season with three goals to his name. The Kerala defence will have a tough time if Chermiti fires on all cylinders. However, all eyes will be on Mumbai’s another key player their forward Modou Sougou, who hasn’t had the best time. One good game is enough for Sougou to prove his mettle and he will be hoping that the game against Kerala would be the one.

Mumbai have equally strong midfielders comprising Paulo Machoda, Raynier Fernades, Rowlin Borges, Bipin Singh, Mohamed Larbi, Mohammed Asif and Mohammed Rafique. Their mid-fielder Diego Carlos is out due to an injury. They will have to be on their toes to keep the Kerala forwards at bay. (PTI)