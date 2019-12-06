GH bodies form umbrella organization to oppose CAB

TURA: Various civil societies from Garo Hills coming together as one under the banner of the All Garo Hills Joint Action Committee (AGHJAC) has decided to oppose the Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB)tooth and nail and instead demand the introduction of the Inner Line Permit (ILP) in Meghalaya.

The decision to strongly oppose the CAB comes following a meeting of the organizations during which the umbrella organization was also formed. The Committee also resolved to initiate peaceful democratic agitation to show its opposition to the Bill starting with poster campaign, public rally, Stay off the Road protest etc.

The committee also came down heavily on BJP leader and former MLA K C Boro for his statement opposing the Meghalaya Resident Safety and Security Act, 2016 and for allegedly trying to mislead the people.

“The Meghalaya Resident Safety and Security Act, 2016 is amended in such a way that the very freedom of movement by citizens of India will not be affected and those who intend to stay beyond 24 hours in the state will only need to register themselves,” Convenor of the Committee, Balkarin Ch Marak said, while demanding that Boro tender an apology.

Stating that certain vested interests are trying to divide the indigenous people by misinterpreting the word ‘unrepresented tribes’, the committee said that it is not applicable or acceptable in Garo Hills as there are no unrepresented tribes.

“Minority tribals like Rabhas, Boros, Hajongs and Kochs are representing their tribes both in Meghalaya Legislative Assembly and District Council. The representatives of Rabha tribes are for example Late Moniram Rabha, Ex- Speaker former Minister and sixth time MLA of Tikrikilla Constituency, Parimal Rava, the former Minister, Late Jogen Panto, former MLA & MDC, Romesh Rava, former MDC, Ronjith Rabha, former MDC,” the committee said.

Similarly, the committee said that the Koch tribe has also been represented by former ministers, Natya Simsang and Dabal Barman and other members of the GHADC who include Niben Koch, Biren Koch and others. The committee also named several Hajong leaders who have represented the Meghalaya Lagislative Assembly and those who are still representing the GHADC.

“Though Boro tribe has only approximately 800 voters in Tikrikilla LA-Constituency yet K.C. Boro has been elected as MLA for two Consecutive terms first in Tikrikilla and another in Rajabala where in Rajabala Constituency does not even have a single Boro voter. He should be thankful to the majority tribal population for being elected so many times,” the committee said.

The committee also said that another minority leader, sitting Zikzak MDC, Bhupen Hajong was following the footsteps of K C Boro and condemned him for it.