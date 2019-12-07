HC turns down Lalu’s bail plea

Ranchi: The Jharkhand High Court on Friday rejected bail to incarcerated RJD chief Lalu Prasad in a fodder scam case pertaining to fraudulent withdrawal of Rs 3.97 crore from the Dumka treasury in the 1990s. The bench of Justice Aparesh Kumar Singh dismissed the bail petition of the former Bihar chief minister on the ground that he has not completed half of his prison term handed by the special CBI court in the case. A special CBI court had sentenced Prasad to seven years prison term in the Dumka case. Prasad has been convicted in four fodder scam cases pertaining to fraudulent withdrawal of money from Deoghar, Dumka and two cases pertaining to Chaibasa treasury. (PTI)