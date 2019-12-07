Martyrs’ families back anti-CAB stir, cancel function

GUWAHATI: Families of martyrs of the Assam Agitation under the banner of the Sadou Asom Jatiya Swahid Parial Samannayrakhi Parishad decided to cancel the Martyrs’ Day (Swahid Divas) central function, scheduled for December 9-10, 2020 at Gohpur, to support the region-wide movement against the Citizenship Amendment Bill.

Following an emergent executive meeting here on Saturday afternoon, the Parishad announced its decision to call off the function to accord “total support” to the Northeast bandh called against the Centre’s decision to table the Bill in Parliament on Monday and Tuesday.

“We oppose CAB and appeal to the government to implement the Assam Accord in letter and spirit. Further, we strongly condemn the statement made by the Asom Gana Parishad president supporting CAB, as we consider it an insult to the 855 martyrs who sacrificed their lives during the Assam Agitation,” a statement made by the Parishad, said.

It may be mentioned that 76 martyr families had returned the mementos conferred on them by the state government on Martyrs Day in 2016, in protest against CAB when the Centre tried to table the contentious legislation in Parliament in January, 2019.

Khargeswar Talukdar became the first martyr of the Assam Agitation on December 10, 1979 and ever since, Martyrs Day is observed every year in Assam on that day.

Apart from the 855 martyr families as members, the Parishad comprises 3,000 persons who were injured or rendered physically challenged during the six-year Agitation since 1979.