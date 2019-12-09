Jamshedpur face Chennaiyin today

Jamshedpur: Unbeaten at home in four matches, Jamshedpur FC will look to extend this impressive run when they play hosts to Chennaiyin FC in an Indian Super League match here on Monday.

The ‘Men of Steel’ have picked up two wins and as many draws at home and their Spanish coach Antonio Iriondo will be keen to close the gap at the top.

The bad news for Jamshedpur is that Sergio Castel, who has five goals to his name, has not recovered in time after picking up a knock in the previous game against NorthEast United. Midfielder Piti has started training but will not be a part of the match day squad. (PTI)