NGT hearing in Delhi to take up coal issue

SHILLONG: The state government will present its views on coal auction and transportation when the matter will be taken up by the NGT during its hearing in Delhi on Tuesday.

The hearing assumes significance after the NGT appointed panel headed by retired justice B P Katakey resigned from the post citing personal reasons though the inaction of the government to various queries raised by Katakey is the main reason.

Sources said the state government wants speedy disposal of the matter and is ready to cooperate with the NGT appointed panel.

The NGT panel had earlier asked for details regarding 32 lakh metric tonnes of coal which will be transported after auction to be initiated by Coal India Limited.

However, the government was not keen to provide the details of coal which compelled Katakey to quit the post.

According to sources, the government will make clear before the NGT that there is a need to dispose of the coal as it will benefit the state and the coal owners in terms of revenue at a time when the state is facing financial crunch.

A state government official said the plan and policy to auction coal is ready.

The state government and Coal India Limited had examined the coal policy but the Katakey committee had suggested some modifications in the policy for the sake of transparency.

The government is likely to ask the chairman of the NGT appointed committee to continue so that the auction of coal can be completed this year.