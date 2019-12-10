A’we Festival at Resubelpara on Dec 12, 13

TURA: As part of the winter festival being celebrated every year, the A’we Festival, 2019 is scheduled to be held at Resubelpara Mini Stadium in North Garo Hills on December 12 and 13.

This year, A’we festival is collaboratively being organised by the District Administration, Fisheries department, Horticulture department, Salgro Music, District Sports Association and Fashion Society, North Garo Hills district.

As run up events to the A’we festival, Essay and Quiz competition on Swachh Bharat, Voice of North Garo Hills and Fashion Show will be held on December 12.

The inaugural ceremony of the festival will be on December 13 in which the Deputy Speaker and local MLA, Timothy D Shira will inaugurate the festival as the chief guest at 10:30 am.

The events to be followed post inauguration are exhibition cum aqua fest at 11 am organised by the Fisheries department, Resubelpara. Thereafter, indigenous games, folk dance competition, boxing match, flower show and indigenous instrumental play will be the other highlights of the day.

To mark the culmination of A’we Festival 2019, Rock Show will also be organised by Salgro Music from 5pm onwards.