RBYF condemns BJP govt over CAB

Protest march at Nongpoh on Wednesday at 11 AM

NONGPOH: Ri Bhoi Youth Federation (RBYF) in an emergent CEC meeting held on Tuesday evening at Nongpoh strongly condemned the BJP-led government at the Centre for passing of the contentious Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB) in the Lok Sabha on Monday despite strong protest from the people of the North Eastern region.

RBYF Vice President, Lankupar Sawkmie informed that the Federation during the emergent CEC meeting also decided to organize a public rally on Wednesday in protest against passing of CAB by the BJP government. The rally will begin from the Nongpoh Downgate at 11 AM and culminate at DTO’s office compound in which effigies of Amit Shah, Union Home Minister and other will be burnt down as part of the protest.

On the other hand, Sawkmie also urged the prominent leaders of Ri Bhoi and the people at large to join hands with the Federation in this rally as the issue of CAB is a matter of life and death for not just to the people of Ri Bhoi but the entire tribal populations of the North Eastern states.