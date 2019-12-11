Division bench vacates stay on MCS exam result

SHILLONG: The division bench of the High Court of Meghalaya has vacated the stay on declaration of preliminary examination result of Meghalaya Civil Services.

Earlier on December 4, the single bench had stayed the declaration of preliminary examination result and wanted the MPSC to keep in abeyance the notification regarding the matter.

With the order of the division bench on Tuesday, there is no bar on the examinations.

The plea of the petitioners was for the stay of the operation of the notification on August 16 this year whereby it has been intimated for information that the main examination for recruitment to the post of Meghalaya Civil Services will be held in January next year with the dates to be intimated later.

According to the petitioners, the MPSC had declared the preliminary result in contravention of the advertisement and plan of examination as notified.