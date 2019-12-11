HFU demands special package to farmers

SHILLONG: Hill Farmers’ Union (HFU) has demanded from the government to allocate a special package for Agriculture Department and its allied sectors such as Animal Husbandry Department, Soil Department, Horticulture Department and to recognize it as a major department.

Addressing a Press conference on Wednesday, president of HFU, Commander Shangpliang said, “We want a special package for farmers in the year 2020 which is declared by the Chief Minister as year of the farmer. We appeal to the government to allocate 3-4 times more than the usual to the department of Agriculture. We want the government to make the agriculture department a major department”.

He also demanded that the state government should issue a circular to recognise December 4 as Farmers Day.

Shangpliang also said that the farmers still faced problems with regard to marketing the agricultural produce and maintained that presence of market was must to enhance the welfare of the farmers.