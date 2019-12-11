India, WI look to go for the kill

Mumbai: With the series tied at 1-1, both India and West Indies will aim to come out with the final punch and outclass each other when they battle it out in the third and final T20I set to be played at the Wankhede Stadium on Wednesday evening.

After winning the first T20I by a comprehensive six-wicket margin, Team India came out with a dismal performance in all the three departments in the Thiruvananthapuram game, especially while bowling and fielding. The Indian batters have performed reasonably well in the first two matches of the series. However, it’s their fielding which has let the team down.

The players have been guilty of spilling catches on numerous occasions in both the matches, something which even skipper Virat Kohli is not happy with.

“If we field so poorly, no amount of runs will be enough. We were poor with the field in the last two games. We dropped two catches in one over,” Kohli said after the second T20I and thus would hope that his players come up with a better show in Mumbai.

Star Indian opener Rohit Sharma hasn’t fired in the first two games and he would be rearing to make an impact in his hometown. KL Rahul, Kohli and Shivam Dube, all have scored runs in the two matches and thus provide solidarity at the top.

However, what India desperately need at the moment is some firepower, both at the start and towards the end, especially considering they have not been able to defend successfully on many occasions. (IANS)