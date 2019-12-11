NGT hearing postponed

SHILLONG: The NGT principal bench has postponed the hearing on coal related issues to December 24.

Sources said the matter came up on Tuesday but it was not taken up as there was no quorum of NGT.

The state government wants to speed up the transportation and auction of already extracted coal after getting approval from Coal India Limited and NGT appointed committee.

Recently, BP Katakey quit the NGT appointed panel citing lack of cooperation on the part of the government in providing details of coal stock.