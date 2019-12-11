RBYF holds protest rally against CAB at Nongpoh

NONGPOH: Ri Bhoi Youth Federation (RBYF) on Wednesday held a public rally at Nongpoh to register their strong opposition to the Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB) brought by the BJP-led government at the centre.

The rally which was started from the DTO office premises and culminated at MUDA Shopping Complex premise also witness hundreds of the people including the former leaders of the federation and other prominent leaders of the district.

During the rally members of the federation along with placards were also heard shouting of slogans condemning the BJP Government, Meghalaya Chief Minister and Tura MP for their supports against this bill which the federation terms as a ‘draconian law’ if it got the approval of the upper house and becomes and act.

RBYF President, Bipul Thangkhiew while speaking at the rally said that the federation would not be cowed down and would continue to protest against the CAB at any cost while demanding from the NDA government at the centre and the NPP led MDA government in the state to implement Inner Line Permit in the state of Meghalaya and that the people of the state and the North East totally rejects the CAB.

Thangkhiew also terms the CAB as a ‘draconian law’ which will wipe up the entire tribal populace of the North Eastern states as this bill if it becomes an act, will facilitate hundred thousands of illegal immigrants from Bangladeshi and other countries like Pakistan and Afghanistan.

Thangkhiew also said that the Federation would stand firm for implementation of Inner Line Permit in Meghalaya and if the governments did not pay heed to the demands, the Federation will intensify their protest and also started a Civil Disobedience Movement.

The Federation leader also lambasted the Meghalaya’s Chief Minister, Conrad K Sangma and Tura MP, Agatha Sangma for their support to the CAB and that these brother-sister duo has betrayed the people of the state and urged the other coalition partners of the MDA to stop their support to this government which is against the wishes and sentiments of the people.

On the other hand, Thangkhiew also urged the people of the state to stop supporting party’s like the NPP now that they real face have been uncovered, while also terming them as ‘wolf in sheep’s clothing’.

Meanwhile, during the rally Federation members also burn down effigies of the Union Home Minister, Amit Shah, Meghalaya’s Chief Minister, Conrad K. Sangma and Tura MP, Agatha Sangma.