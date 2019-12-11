UPF to continue fight against legislation

SHILLONG: The United Progressive Front (UPF) coalition has vowed to continue its opposition to the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill (CAB) while demanding implementation of Inner Line Permit (ILP) in the state.

The UPF coalition comprising PDF, NCP and an Independent, is part of the ruling MDA.

Addressing a press conference, president of People’s Democratic Front (PDF) Banteidor Lyngdoh said, “As UPF, we are not satisfied and will continue to oppose the CAB. There is no need for CAB in our state. If there is exemption, the entire state should be covered. The PDF opposes the CAB and ILP should be implemented in the state”, he said.

He said that the cabinet meeting on Tuesday discussed about ILP also. Another PDF MLA Hamletson Dohling maintained that if ILP can be extended to Manipur, it would not be difficult to do it for Meghalaya.

He said, “ILP is a must for the state. The chief minister said that mechanisms will be explored especially for persons from outside the state”.

NCP MLA Saleng Sangma said the state legislators need to know the CAB and questioned whether the three per cent mentioned in the bill is the area or the population.

Lyngdoh expressed concern that even the Governor, Tathagata Roy, has not given his assent to the ordinance of Meghalaya Residents Safety and Security Act which is lying with him.

Echoing Lyngdoh, Dohling said that Roy should give assent to the ordinance and said, “We cannot compromise on the identity of the people.”

Dohling said that the Cabinet ministers raised the issue in the meeting and said the present situation demands implementation of ILP. “It is the only opportunity where we get to demand ILP”, he said.