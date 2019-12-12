One killed in police firing in Guwahati

GUWAHATI: One person identified as Dipanjal Das who was injured in police firing at Lachit Nagar area in the city, died at Guwahati Medical College Hospital on Thursday evening.An employee of the canteen at Sainik Bhawan in the city, the deceased hails from Chaygaon area in Kamrup district of Assam.Meanwhile, sporadic clashes between the police and protestors continued during different parts of the state including curfew-bound Guwahati.Curfew has also been imposed in Tinsukia, Sivasagar, Jorhat districts, Tezpur and Dhekiajuli towns in Sonitpur district of Assam.Meanwhile, newly-appointed ADGP of Assam Police, G P Singh has called upon agitators not to take law onto their hands and asked the people to help police identify the miscreants who have resorted to vandalism and violence in Guwahati city.State government has changed Superintendent of Police in districts of Jorhat, Dibrugarh, Udalguri, Dima Hasai and Guwahati East police districts.