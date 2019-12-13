Mobile internet, SMS blackout for 48 hrs

SHILLONG: For the second time in two years, the Meghalaya Government has temporarily suspended mobile internet/ data and SMS of all mobile services providers in the state for 48 hours.

Additional Secretary, Home (Police), CVD Diengdoh in a notification issued here on Thursday said that a law and order situation prevails in the state having potential threat to public safety and whereas systems like SMS, WhatsApp and other social media like Facebook, Twitter and YouTube are likely to be used for the transmission of information through pictures, videos and texts that have the potential to cause civil unrest and exacerbate and law and order situation.

The additional secretary under the provisions of Section 5 (2) of the Indian Telegraph Act, 1885 prohibited all SMSs, mobile internet and data services for the next 48 hours beginning from 5 pm on Thursday.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of information and Broadcasting also issued an advisory to media asking all TV channels to be cautious with regard to any content which is likely to encourage violence or contains anything against maintenance of law and order which promotes anti national attitudes.