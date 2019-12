SHILLONG: The State BJP will seek full exemption from CAB respecting the sentiments of the people of the state.

BJP vice president JA Lyngdoh on Thursday said he will send a petition to the Centre through Cabinet Minister AL Hek, who will be visiting Delhi.

“We are concerned over the current situation in Shillong and hence decided to take up the issue of full exemption of CAB in our state”, Lyngdoh said.