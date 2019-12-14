Jaime-less East Bengal take on TRAU FC today

Kolkata: Heavyweights East Bengal will miss their star midfielder Jaime Santos Colado when they host debutantes TRAU FC in an I-League fixture here on Saturday.

The Spaniard, who starred with a brace in a 4-1 rout of Neroca FC in their last outing, has landed in trouble following his conduct with ball boys in their match against Punjab FC in Ludhiana on December 7.

The East Bengal midfielder reportedly stirred a controversy when he walked over to the ball boys, started arguing and then kicked a ball towards them. The misconduct was later brought to the match commissioner’s notice and subsequently it was forwarded to the disciplinary committee, which suspended the East Bengal player with a showcause notice.

Alejandaro Menendez will thus miss the services of the star player against TRAU FC, a match which is seen as a dress rehearsal for the red-and-golds ahead of their I-League derby against Mohun Bagan on December 22. In such case, it remains to be seen whether Jaime will be allowed to play the much-anticipated derby. (PTI)

Mohun Bagan in their previous match. TRAU FC are yet to open their account and its Brazilian technical director Douglas Silva will have his task cutout. “All the matches of the I-League will be difficult for us because we are new and young but our players are confident enough to face everyone. It is a great opportunity to play in the I-League and not because we are playing against any particular team. We look at all teams the same way,” Douglas said. The visitors will hope that Gurpreet continues to be rock-solid under the goal and its striking duo of Nigerian Princewell Emeka and Ghanian Abednego Tetteh deliver for the team. PTI