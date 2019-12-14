More security forces for city

SHILLONG: Additional central armed police forces (CAPF) will be arriving in Shillong on Saturday in view of the deteriorating law and order situation in the city.

Gabriel K Iangrai, Assistant IGP (A/E) said that existing CAPF personnel have been deployed in the city and additional forces are arriving on Saturday and would be deployed accordingly to maintain law and order. Stating that the situation in the city is tense, he added that all efforts are being made to contain the situation.

The state police have made it clear that they have no plans as of now to take the assistance of Army.

It may be mentioned that different parts of state have been witnessing large scale violence ever since the CAB was passed in Parliament.

In the last couple of days, scores of vehicles have been damaged in the city besides many vehicles were also torched by miscreants.

Apart from torching of vehicles, incidents of stone pelting have also been reported from Motphran in the last couple of days.