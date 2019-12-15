10-man Sutnga keep Rangdajied at bay

Shillong: Reduced to 10 men late in the game, Sutnga held Rangdajied United to a 0-0 draw at the Teilang Phawa Stadium in Khliehriat on Saturday, in the first leg of the second semifinal of the Meghalaya State League 2019.

An exciting encounter saw the Groups B (Sutnga) and C (Rangdajied) toppers battle it out in front of around 3,000 fans but the teams could not find a goal. Several good chances were created in each half, with Sutnga perhaps having the best of those and they were well-supported by the spectators. Rangdajied could not get past the formidable Sutnga defence and this was the first time in MSL 2019 in which they were unable to score. Rangdajied will now have to hope for a better performance when the second leg takes place in Mawkyrwat on December 17 , while Sutnga, who have scored the fewest goals of any team in the last-four stage will aim for an upset. On the other hand, Shillong Lajong youngsters beat Druma Sandruma by 10 – 1 in the first leg semifinals of the Meghalaya State League 2019 at the Kiang Nangbah Stadium in Jowai on Friday afternoon. The first goal was scored by Phrangki Buam in the very first minute of the match via a header from a corner kick and he went on to score two more goals to complete a hattrick in the 84th and 89th minute respectively.

Druma pulled one back in the 23rd minute after the goal was scored by S Momin. Mahesh Singh who was named the Man of the Match.