Resquest to hold special session

Guwahati: The Opposition Congress and the AIUDF have separately requested the Assam Assembly Speaker to call a special session to discuss the concerns expressed by the people of the state on the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA).

Assam has been on the boil for the past several days as thousands of people have come out on the streets to protest against the amended Citizenship Act.

“You must be aware of the situation in Assam following the passing of the Citizenship Amendment Bill, 2019 by the Lok Sabha,” Leader of Opposition in the Assembly Debabrata Saikia of the Congress wrote to Speaker Hiten Goswami.

“The situation became serious when the Bill was passed by Rajya Sabha leading to imposition of curfew in various parts of the state,” Saikia added.

The amended Act will negate the Constitutional, legislative and administrative safeguards to protect, preserve and promote the cultural, social, linguistic identity and heritage of the Assamese people as enumerated in the Assam Accord, he claimed.

There is a possibility that the demographic pattern of Assam will be changed following the implementation of the CAA and the people will lose their right to decide their political fate in their own state, Saikia said.

Another opposition party, the All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF), also sought a special session of the Assembly to discuss the issue.

“Mass agitation is going on in Assam against the CAB which has been passed by both the Houses of Parliament. Our party’s stand is against the CAA. We consider it will go against the interest of Assam,” AIUDF Legislature Party leader Hafiz Bashir Ahmed, chief whip Mamum Imdadul Haq Choudhury and other MLAs wrote to the Speaker on Friday. (PTI)