2 PFI leaders arrested in Assam

GUWAHATI: A day after the Assam government had accused radical Popular Front of India (PFI) for precipitating violence in parts of the state and Guwahati city during the agitation against Citizenship (Amendment )Act, 2019, Assam Police arrested state president of the organization and another leader on Wednesday.

The state president of PFI, Aminul Haque, and another leader, Muzamil, were arrested from Kamrup district, police sources confirmed.

Assam’s senior state Cabinet minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sharma had alleged on Tuesday that a leading intellectual from Assam, working with a central university, was in coordination with PFI members and had planned an attack to burn down the state secretariat during the anti-CAA protests in Guwahati.

The state government has already instituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT), led by Deputy Inspector General (CID) Mridulananda Sharma, to probe the violence during the protests. More than 270 people have also been arrested so far in connection with the violence.