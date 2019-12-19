Ardent questions govt on implementation of ILP

SHILLONG: Former MLA of Nongkrem Ardent Basaiawmoit raised certain questions to the state government with regard to the implementation of Inner Line Permit (ILP).

In a statement issued here, he asked as to what is the reason behind the government not coming up with a notification to implement ILP.

It may be mentioned that Basaiawmoit said that the state government can issue a notification as per the Bengal Eastern Frontier Regulation to implement ILP instead of holding a special session to pass a resolution in the Assembly.

Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong has admitted that prior to the notification from the Centre on December 11, 2019, the state Cabinet could issue a notification but after the notification issued by the Centre, the state government is bound to approach it for implementation of ILP.