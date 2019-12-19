Public rally held at Dalu against CAA

TURA: Combined organizations from Dalu region comprising of the local units of the AYWO, FKJGP, GSMC and the Dalu Mothers’ Union on Wednesday organized a public rally at Barengapara Market followed by a procession to oppose the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

The rally was participated by various organizations from the area as well as the general public where a demand for the implementation of the Inner Line Permit (ILP) was made while at the same time condemning the CAA.

Speaking during the rally, local leader from Dalu, Gopal A Sangma said that as the CAA seeks to grant citizenship to Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Parsis and Christians from Bangladesh, Pakistan and Afghanistan, the act would affect mostly those areas in Garo Hills which are located close to the border with Bangladesh. Cautioning that outsiders would enter Garo Hills and dominate the indigenous people with the help of the Act, Sangma urged all groups and the general public to continue to strongly oppose it.

Adviser to the All Garo Hills Joint Action Committee (AGHJAC), Roger Benny A Sangma who also participated in the rally said that the people of Meghalaya have been cheated by its representative who supported the bill in the Lok Sabha. He therefore urged the people to be careful while electing their leaders in the future.

Vice President of AYWO, Central Governing Body, Silkam Ch Marak said that the ILP was the need of the hour to prevent illegal influx into the region. He added that if any MLA failed to support the resolution for ILP, a strong agitational stand would be taken.

GSU Mindikgre Regional Unit President, Greneth M Sangma said that it is not only organizations and civil societies who should raise their voices against the CAA, but that the people should be united in their opposition to achieve success.

Following the public rally at Barengapara Market, the gathering also took out a procession from the venue towards the Purakasia-Mahendraganj road.