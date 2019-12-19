Selena Gomez talks about traits she’s looking for in a man

Selena Gomez revealed the traits she has been looking in a romantic partner when she stopped by a radio station on Monday. According to People, The U.K’s Capital F.M radio show has a recurring segment in which guests can ask questions for the next guest, and ‘Cats’ star Jason Derulo was one of the guests before Gomez who had a question for her. Derulo’s question was about the singer’s best advice to a man coming up to meet a woman for the first time? And how the star would like to be approached? ‘What’s the best approach a man can give a woman for the first time?’ Before sharing her advice, Gomez couldn’t stop laughing. The Wolves singer said that she had not been asked this question before. After which she revealed, that she likes first dates to be in a group setting. The ‘It Ain’t me singer replied, ‘I like group situations,’ ‘So I find that that’s what makes me comfortable if they’re someone maybe I know of someone of I know.’ (ANI)