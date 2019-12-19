UDA to stake claim to form KHADC EC

SHILLONG: The United Democratic Alliance (UDA) has decided to meet the state government and the governor to stake claim for forming the executive committee (EC) in the Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council (KHADC) after its strength in the council touched the majority number of 16 following the recent support announced by Independent member Grace Mary Kharpuri.

Informing this here on Wednesday, UDP’s Teinwell Dkhar asserted that they were in the majority and added that the UDA members will meet the state government and Governor RN Ravi shortly.

Earlier, Congress MDC Batskhem Ryntathiang had extended support to the UDA. With the support of the two MDCs, the strength of the UDA has gone up to 16 while that of the United Progressive Front (UDF) has been reduced to 13. One seat is lying vacant following the death of Langrin MDC Nassar Marwein.