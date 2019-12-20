BJP divided people of M’laya: Mukul

SHILLONG: Leader of Opposition Mukul Sangma has lamented that the BJP has been successful in dividing the North East and even the people within the state.

Talking to media persons after the House passed the resolution on ILP, Mukul said, ”The BJP has been successful in dividing the North East and even the people within the state which does not auger well for the region and the nation”.

He said that diversity is beautiful and it is the inherent strength of the North East and added the spirit of oneness must continue.

Stating that the resolution on ILP was adopted with a collective decision, he said that the beauty of the session was that there was unanimity and everybody came together to pass the resolution. “There will be no room for complacency keeping in mind the ramifications of CAA,” he said even as he added that it was painful to see the maneuver of the political parties in power who have succumbed to the pressure allowing division among the people in the region which is not good”, he said.

Mukul also said that once the CAA is implemented, Meghalaya, Assam, Tripura and West Bengal will be the states that would bear the brunt of illegal immigrants.