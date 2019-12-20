Wait and watch for pressure groups

SHILLONG: The Khasi Students Union and the Confederation of Meghalaya Social Organisations (CoMSO), who have been spearheading the movement for implementing ILP, have now asked the Union government to approve the resolution of the Meghalaya Legislative Assembly for implementing ILP in the state at the earliest.

In response to the passing of the resolution on ILP by the Assembly on Thursday, KSU president Lambokstar Marngar said that the union has been demanding the implementation of ILP since 1987 and the fresh development is a step closer to achieving that goal.

Thanking the people for their support, he said the resolution is very important since it is a long pending demand.

“We demanded from government after government but this is the first government to adopt this resolution and we expect that the state government will pursue this aggressively and sincerely and we also expect that the central government will listen to the voice of the people,” said Marngar.

When asked whether the resolution marks the end of the agitation, KSU general secretary Donald Thabah said the agitations will not stop but since it is a festive season, they will put the agitation aside.

“However, one should remember that we might get ILP but we are still opposing the CAA not just in Meghalaya but the entire North East region,” Thabah said.

CoMSO chairperson Robert June Kharjahrin said that it is the first step towards achieving the implementation of ILP.

Expressing joy and thanking the state legislators for respecting the sentiments of the people, Kharjahrin requested the MLAs and the MPs to follow it up with the Centre to ensure that ILP becomes a reality.

Asked whether the agitations will cease now in the wake of the resolution adopted by the government, Kharjahrin said their mode of agitations has always been peaceful but added that awareness programmers will continue.

FKJGP general secretary Dundee Cliff Khongsit said KSU, RBYF and HNYF thank the state legislators.

“We also urge the Centre to give its approval”, he said.