ASJA inter-media T20 cricket

By Special Correspondent

GUWAHATI: Prasar Bharati and Media Management won their respective matches of the Topcem ASJA inter-media T20 cricket tournament organised by the Assam Sports Journalists Association (ASJA) at Judges Field here on Saturday.

In the inaugural match, Prasar Bharati defeated ASJA by two wickets in a close encounter while Media Management got the better of Electronic Media by seven wickets. Six teams from various media houses are taking part in the six-day event.

Earlier, the tournament was inaugurated by Assam Olympic Association general secretary and member secretary of the State Level Advisory Committee for students and youth welfare, Lakhya Konwar.

