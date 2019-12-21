Explosives for boulder extraction seized

TURA: Police in South West Garo Hills seized and safely dismantled gelatin explosives that were recovered from a boulder laden truck which overturned near Ampati, on Friday.According to police, a truck ferrying boulders from Bhutan and passing through the district towards Mahendraganj for export to Bangladesh lost control and overturned in the Ampati region.When police arrived on the scene they found explosives used for blasting boulders in the truck.While the driver was taken in for questioning as it is not permitted to carry any explosives without a licence, the explosive material was taken away for safe detonation at a secluded spot.Meanwhile, citizens and politicians from the Ampati region continue to protest the use of their highway for the overloaded Boulder trucks from Bhutan to Bangladesh.The discovery of gelatin explosives in one of the Boulder trucks which met with an accident have raised further concern for the public who are demanding that authorities put a stop to the continuous use of their roads by the dozens of trucks which is leading to damage to the tarmac.