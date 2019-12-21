Maniesh Paul returns to Indian Idol

Maniesh Paul will re turn to the singing- based reality show Indian Idol as a host.

He will be joined by “Indian Idol” season 10 contestants like Salman Ali and Vibhor Nitin next weekend on the show.

“I am really excited to come back on the stage of ‘Indian Idol’. Last season would be cherished forever. I want to enjoy myself as the contestants this season are terrific and being challenged by season 10 contestants is something that would be very interesting to see,” said Maniesh.

Indian Idol season 11 is aired on Sony Entertainment Television. (IANS)