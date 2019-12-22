Anti-CAA stir: Death toll rises to 16

New Delhi/Rampur/Patna/Mangaluru: Violent protests against the amended Citizenship Act raged on across Uttar Pradesh on Saturday taking the death toll to 16 in the state, while large-scale vandalism and disruption of rail and road traffic were witnessed in Bihar during a bandh called by the RJD.

The Congress, Left and other opposition parties led demonstrations in many states including Kerala, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal, demanding that the contentious law be scrapped. One person died and several people were injured in clashes between anti-CAA protesters, who pelted stones and indulged in arson, and police in Rampur in UP, officials said.

Protestors set ablaze Yatimkhana police post in Kanpur and indulged in heavy brickbatting, leading to injuries to many people including policemen, a senior official said. Police used cane-charge and tear gas to chase them away.

UP police said as many as 705 persons have been arrested and 4,500 were detained for the violence during the last two days. They said 260 security personnel were injured, of whom 57 suffered gunshot wounds.

A day after massive protests and clashes in the national capital, Bhim Army chief Chandra Shekhar Azad was arrested when he came outside Jama Masjid, where he had taken part in a demonstration on Friday, and was later sent to judicial custody for 14 days by a court. Police and paramilitary personnel carried out flag march in violence-hit areas, even as scores of people held peaceful demonstrations against the amended Citizenship Act at several places, including at India Gate, Jamia Millia Islamia, Rajghat, Uttar Pradesh Bhawan. Police said no untoward incident was reported.

Fifteen people arrested for Friday’s violence in Daryaganj were remanded in judicial custody for two days, while 11 others were sent to jail for a fortnight in connection with the Seemapuri incident.

Thousands of university students hit the streets and marched towards state BJP headquarters in Kolkata demanding roll back of the law.

A scuffle broke out between the police and the protesters when some tried to break through the police barricades and head towards the party office. The Youth Congress organised a march to Raj Bhavan in the afternoon.

In Bihar, carrying bamboo sticks and party flags, supporters of bandh called by Rashtriya Janata Dal, against the CAA gathered at bus stands, railway tracks and other vantage points in all districts of the state since the crack of dawn, unfazed by the winter fog and chilly winds. They squatted on railway tracks, disrupting train movement, and blocked bus terminuses at various places to enforce the day-long bandh.

Meanwhile, in Assam, where 68.1 per cent of the people oppose the CAA, 78.1 per cent people said they agreed with the possibility of population explosion due to the law while 18.9 per cent did not feel so.

Among the communities, 73.3 per cent Muslim and 63.6 per cent Hindus believed that the measure will increase population and also burden the economy, 22.3 per cent Muslims and 34.2 per cent Hindus responded with no to this question. (PTI)