‘ILP means isolation’

SHILLONG: The implementation of inner line permit (ILP) will isolate the state and create hindrance for its economic development, said former Meghalaya governor Ranjit Shekhar Mooshahary.

Speaking on the sidelines of the passing out parade at NEPA on Saturday, Mooshahary said ILP under the Eastern Bengal Frontier Regulation “means isolating oneself and if economic development and the spirit of competiveness are to be considered, then one has to be part of the mainstream”.

The state witnessed widespread protests in demand for ILP and against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act. The Meghalaya Assembly on December 19 passed a resolution to implement the permit.

“By having ILP you are keeping yourself in isolation,” said Mooshahary.

Pointing out that both Meghalaya and Assam have sixth scheduled areas where the indigenous communities have the right over land, Mooshahary said, “Do you need another ILP to restrict people from trade and commerce and other social interaction? It is important for people to understand the issue properly.”

Asked about his views on the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, the former governor said the cut-off date as per the Act for people to be eligible to obtain Indian citizenship is December 31, 2014, meaning that only those people who are already here would be given Indian citizenship.

“It does not assure citizenship of the Bangladeshis who will be entering now. We are not sure how many people like this are there in Meghalaya, Assam or anywhere in the North East,” he said.

On the concerns of the indigenous people in the region about the Act, Mooshahary wondered how it would impact them if Bangladeshi Hindus, who have already entered the country, get citizenship.

He said a number of Bangladeshi Hindus are already settled in India and whether it would be able possible to send them back because “the government is not being able to send back even those who are declared foreigners by the tribunal in Assam for the simple reason that the Bangladesh government does not accept them as its citizens”.

He observed that the impact of the Act is going to be adverse as they are already physically present in the different areas of the North East.