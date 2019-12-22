NPP EC back to majority as rebel BJP MDC returns

TURA: From claims of majority to a minority, the tables appear to have turned against the opposition Congress in the Garo Hills Autonomous District Council after a rebel BJP member returned to the NPP led alliance, this week.

The Congress-led opposition whose candidate Mettrinson G Momin won the election to the deputy chairman’s post and pushed the ruling NPP executive committee into a minority, two weeks ago, appears to be back in the drawing room.

“BJP MDC Bhupender Hajong who joined the opposition camp has returned to the NPP-led Garo Hills Progressive Alliance fold. He has met both the Chairman Denang T Sangma and CEM Dipul Marak and given a letter of support,” informed senior ruling MDC Augustine Marak.

According to Marak, the strength of the ruling alliance has touched a majority mark of 16 members, including the chairman and a nominated member.

The GHADC has 29 directly elected MDCs and one nominated member.

The district council was pushed into turmoil and the ruling NPP alliance reduced to a minority after two of its executive members, Hajong and Independent Rightious Sangma deserted them to join the Congress alliance.

Since the political upheaval, the opposition Congress had been demanding a no-confidence motion to be moved, something that was rejected by the chairman who abruptly adjourned the house sine die after the election to the post of deputy chairman which the Dipul Marak led EC lost to the opposition.