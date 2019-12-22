NPP stand on CAA treachery: Mukul

SHILLONG: Opposition leader Mukul Sangma has termed NPP’s softening stand on the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, or CAA, as “treachery” and “betrayal”.

Talking to media persons, Sangma said, “It is not a U-turn but betrayal and an act of treachery and I condemn it.”

Reacting to a query about the MDA partners who are supporting the stand of NPP and the government, Sangma said it has to be seen whether the political parties respond to the voice of people or whether they manipulate things.

Sangma also made it clear that the Congress was not making any attempt to topple the government because “in the Congress, we don’t engage in such kind of treacherous politics”.

The former chief minister said the state agreed to adopt a resolution to oppose CAA where he and other political leaders were signatories.

“But what we saw in Parliament was a different representation and interpretation of the stand of the people of the state and now they want to defend but we never spoke about conditional acceptance of CAB,” he added.

The resolution was to completely oppose CAB and even the constituent members of the students’ organisations were among the signatories, Sangma informed.

“They took our signatures to demonstrate our resolve against the bill and now how can a party on their own say that we have done it,” he said.