Expert panel submits report on status of tea research station

GUWAHATI: An eight-member committee headed by the former vice-chancellor of Gauhati University Dr. Mridul Hazarika, constituted to look into the problems and issues affecting the performances of tea industry in the state and diminishing role of Tocklai Tea Research Station, submitted its report to Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal at the latter’s office chamber in Janata Bhawan on Monday.

Government of Assam through State Innovation and Transformation Aayog (SITA) constituted the committee in April this year to study various issues and suggest for the revival of the ailing tea industry in the state and diminishing role of Tocklai Tea Research Station (TTRS).

The committee after completing its study on the present condition of Assam Tea industry and TTRS after having discussion with different stake holders and visiting various core areas, prepared its report with certain recommendations and handed over the same to the Chief Minister.

Chief Minister Sonowal thanked the Chairman and other members of the committee for carrying out the exhaustive study and preparing report. SITA vice president Dipok Barthakur, CEO SITA Nitin Khare, Chairman of the committee Dr. Mridul Hazarika and other senior office bearers were present during report submission.