Prohibitory order imposed for two months in Imphal West

Imphal: The Manipur government has imposed a prohibitory order in Imphal West district for two months in view of the continued protests against the new citizenship law, an official said on Sunday. The prohibitory order under Section 144 CrPC was clamped in Imphal West on Saturday from 5.30 pm, said a statement issued by the office of District Magistrate Naorem Praveen. “Assembly of five or more persons which is likely to turn unlawful is prohibited,” it said. The order also stated that “carrying of sticks, stones, firearms without a valid licence, weapons or objects of any description” which can be used for offensive activities is not allowed. “There is likelihood of serious breach of peace and disturbance to public tranquility and grave danger to human lives and properties in the entire district on account of unlawful activities of some anti-social elements,” the order said. The prohibitory order was issued after the Imphal West district witnessed a series of protests, rallies and sit-ins against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, the official said. Amid growing concerns over the outcome of Naga peace talks, civil societies in the district also held protests, seeking assurances from the Centre that the solution to the vexed political issue would not be affecting Manipur’s territorial integrity. Manipur has a sizeable Naga population. (PTI)