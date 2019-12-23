State gets Commendation Award under foodgrains

SHILLONG: The Union Ministry of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare has informed that Meghalaya has been selected for Commendation Award in Total Foodgrains Category-III for 2017-18.

In a letter to state Agriculture Production Commissioner KN Kumar, Agriculture Commissioner SK Malhotra congratulated the team of officers for their “dedicated efforts in extending technological inputs and services to the farmers that has resulted in this outstanding achievement”.

The award, which amounts to Rs 1 crore, will be given away by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a function which will be held in Bengaluru on January 3.