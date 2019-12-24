Sonowal meets delegations of Adivasi, Santhal communities

GUWAHATI: Assam government has assured of ‘appropriate steps’ towards granting ST status to Adivasi communities in the state on the basis of the report from the Group of Minister’s that is still being awaited.

A delegation of All Adivasi Students’ Association of Assam (AASAA) met Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal here on Tuesday to reiterate their demand for the ST status urged the state government for positive steps to fulfill their demands. The CM informed them that appropriate steps would be taken after submission of GoM report.

The AASAA further demanded that Adivasi Development Council should be extended in all parts of Assam as it is currently operational in only Sixth Schedule areas of the state. In other areas, Tea Tribes Welfare Board is given responsibility to look after the issues of the tea community.

The Chief Minister also urged AASAA to submit a revenue circle wise list of eligible beneficiaries for providing land pattas to tea community members as the State Government has been taking steps towards that end.

AASAA also raised the issue of other non eligible communities getting caste certificates as tea community members and the Chief Minister urged them to prepare the ground for constituting a bonafide organisation to represent each of 106 sub-castes under Adivasi community so that authenticity could be maintained. He stressed on the need to prepare a structure where genuine beneficiaries could receive caste certificates and also sentiments of all sub-groups could be honoured.

The Chief Minister also assured AASAA of all support from the State Government for organising a state level football competition in the name of Justin Lakra and he also said that the State Government would look into their demands of declaring Karam Puja as a government holiday. Appointment of Adivasi language teachers in HS Schools of the state, increasing seats for free coaching camp of tea community students for UPSC, APSC, Medical , Engineering etc entrance exams were some of the their other demands.

Later, the Chief Minister also held a separate meeting with the representatives of All Santhal Students’ Union and received a memorandum containing their various demands. In response to their demand of building martyrs’ memorial to honour all those who lost their lives in various conflicts to protect the communities’ interest, assurances were given that Government of Assam would take steps for building the same.

All Santhal Students’ Union was also urged to provide a list of all the martyrs whose families received or were left out from getting ex-gratia in the aftermath of martyrdom so that appropriate steps could be taken in this regard. In response to their demand of providing Santahli text books in the schools of the state, assurance was given from State Government to provide the same by Assam Textbook Productio