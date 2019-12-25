Plea filed in SC against MPSC exam

SHILLONG: Petitioners aggrieved by the Meghalaya Civil Service junior grade preliminary examination result declared in 2018, have filed an appeal before the Supreme Court after the stay order given by the single bench of the high court was vacated by the division bench recently.

Sources said on Monday that the apex court may hear the matter in January.

The MPSC had declared the preliminary result in contravention of the advertisement and plan of examination as notified, sources added.

Earlier on December 4, the single bench had stayed the declaration of preliminary examination result and wanted the MPSC to keep in abeyance the notification regarding the matter.

However on December 10, the division bench vacated the stay on declaration of preliminary examination result.

The plea of the petitioners was for the stay of the operation of the notification on August 16 this year whereby it has been intimated for information that the main examination for recruitment to the post of Meghalaya Civil Services will be held in January 18.