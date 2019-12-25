When Deepika wanted a paparazzo’s phone cover

Not only on-screen, actress Deepika Padukone is quite an entertainer in real life too. Her recent encounter with photographers in Mumbai at a promotion event of her upcoming show Chhapaak is a proof of that.

A video is doing the rounds on the internet in which Deepika is seen having a fun conversation with a paparazzi member, taking his phone and asking him if she can use the cover of his mobile phone.

“Main use kar sakti hoon kya ?” Deepika joked. On listening to Deepika’s response, the bystanders started laughing. The shutterbug immediately allowed Deepika to take the phone cover. To that, Deepika said: “arey nahi nahin”. (IANS)