Pressure groups want govt to appoint Hector as chief secretary

SHILLONG: Pressure groups in Meghalaya are up in arms against the decision of the state government to appoint MS Rao as the new chief secretary amid controversy after the senior-most IAS officer Hector Marwein protested against the government for bypassing his seniority.

KSU president Lambok Marngar on Thursday said that the stand of the Union is very clear and it totally rejects the move of the government as it has violated seniority.

“We expect the government to take decisions properly as Hector Marwein deserves to be the chief secretary,” he said.

Stating that the Union has sent a strong message to the government against the appointment, he added that the government must relook into the matter.

He said Marwein is a local person and he is senior and with this decision it seems that the government is more considerate towards non-tribals than tribals.

Echoing similar views, HYC president Robert June Kharjahrin said that they would send a letter to the chief minister on Friday urging him to revoke the order.

“HYC is strongly opposed to the appointment,” he said while questioning the move of the state government to bypass a senior local bureaucrat for the top post and going for a junior officer.

“If the government wants to utilise Rao’s service, he can continue as additional chief secretary and denying the chief secretary’s post to Marwein is not right and such decisions would open the pandora’s box for many unhealthy trends in future”, Kharjahrin said.

The Meghalaya Indigenous People Front (MIPF) has also expressed concern over the state government’s decision to appoint Rao in place of Marwein. In a press statement, MIPF said that since Marwein is more senior to Rao he should take Thangkhiew’s place.

MIPF also demanded that the appointment be changed.

Agitation threat by labour union

The Meghalaya People’s Labour Union (MPLU) has also opposed the appointment of Rao.

“If Rao’s appointment is not revoked, we will be forced to mobilise agitation by the labour forces in all areas”, the MPLU said.

In a letter addressed to Chief Minister Conrad Sangma on Thursday, advocate Erwin K Syiem Sutnga, who is the president of the MPLU, alleged that Rao’s track record of being anti-tribal has been amply portrayed during the Village Administration Bill issue of the Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council (KHADC).

“For the first time, a bill of the KHADC or of any of the Autonomous District Councils was referred by the Meghalaya Governor to the Union Home Ministry. This is unheard of and violates the rights guaranteed by the Constitution to us”, Sutnga said.

As the senior bureaucrat in the governor’s secretariat at that time, Rao had the opportunity to defend tribal rights and interests which he preferred not to do so, the MPLU said, adding that he has shown himself to be totally ignorant of or unwilling to learn ‘our history, ethos, rights and unique position under the Constitution of India’.

“Now having been put at the helm of the state bureaucracy at a time of contentious issues like the Citizenship Amendment Act 2019 (CAA), demand for implementation of the Inner Line Permit system in Meghalaya and amendment of the Sixth Schedule to the Constitution of India, we fear for the future of the tribal people of Meghalaya”, MPLU said.

According to MPLU, in the context of anti-CAA resolution of the state delegation which met Amit Shah in Delhi on November 30, the ILP resolution of the state Assembly on December 19 and amendment to the Sixth Schedule, it will be doubtful whether Rao will be inclined to defend the interest and priorities of Meghalaya and its people.

“This will also ultimately create serious political and administrative problems for your own government”, the MPLU said in the letter and asked the chief minister to revoke Rao’s appointment and appoint Marwein as per the seniority.

Anti-local move, says Adelbert

KHNAM MLA Adelbert Nongrum has also shot off a letter to the chief minister expressing his anguish over the move.

Asking the government to clarify on the move of the personnel department which may be taken as ‘anti-local and pro-outsider’, he also added that the Village Administration Bill was wrongly referred to the union home ministry by the governor during the tenure of Rao as a senior bureaucrat in the governor’s secretariat.

Rao, a 1987 batch IAS officer of the Assam-Meghalaya cadre, holding the post of additional chief secretary, superseded Marwein (1985 batch), who is also currently holding the post of additional chief secretary.

Rao will take charge with effect from the date of superannuation of chief secretary PS Thangkhiew, (1984 batch) on December 31.

Marwein, who will have just eight months in service, has already submitted a petition to Thangkhiew stating that he deserved to be appointed as the chief secretary considering his seniority.