J&K’s statehood will be restored in near future: Ram Madhav

Jammu: BJP national general secretary Ram Madhav on Friday sought to assure the people of Jammu and Kashmir that the statehood of the new Union territory will be restored before soon.

Maintaining that there were only 30 to 32 prominent political leaders and less than 100 people overall are under preventive detention now in the Union territory, he said they too would be released “in phased manner” to pave way “for the restoration of full political activity” in the UT as per the BJP and Centre’s commitment to it.

“The BJP is in favour of granting statehood to J&K as early as conditions permit,” he said in a reply to question over the issue.

On a question on the proposed delimitation in the UT, he said it would be taken up soon after the formation of a committee for the purpose by the ministry of home affairs early next year.

Talking of the people under preventive detention in the Union territory, Madhav said “only 30 to 32 prominent leaders” were under preventive detention. “Four months ago, a large number of people were put under preventive detention. But, only 30 to 32 prominent leaders and less then 100 people are under preventive detention today,” he said.

They all will be released in a phased manner to restore full political activity in J&K, a step favoured by both the Union government and the BJP, he said.

The BJP leader also said the internet service, which has already been restored in Kargil and Leh in the UT of Ladakh, will soon be restored in Jammu and Kashmir regions.

He also claimed the people in J&K have “welcomed the bold step to remove Article 370 & 35 (A) with cheers” (PTI)