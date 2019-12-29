BSF seizes 175 more cattle

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG: The Border Security Force seized 175 cattle on Friday and Saturday increasing the number of seized cattle to 669 this week along the international border of the state. The total cost of the seized cattle during the two days is worth Rs 39.44 lakh.

On Friday, two special operations were carried out in East Jaintia Hills where BSF Outpost at Jaliakhola and Kuliang seized 139 cattle in the border jungle. These cattle were brought and concealed in thick foliage for smuggling into Bangladesh. The BSF, yet again on another operation, seized 36 more cattle and a truck on Saturday along the border.

It was reported that most of the seized cattle were auctioned by the authorities a few days ago.

The Border Security Force in its continuous anti-smuggling drive has been foiling the attempts of smugglers by making huge seizure along the international border.

Desperate smugglers are trying to take advantage of the gaps and vulnerable areas as the BSF has intensified its vigil on the border areas by plugging in the gaps.