Resident definition hurdle for ordinance

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG: The definition of a resident was a hurdle to clear the ordinance on Meghalaya Residents Safety and Security Act.

A legal source from the government said on Saturday that there was no proper definition of a resident in the ordinance.

“A resident can be permanent or ordinary but there was no clear cut explanation about a resident of the state”, the source added. The new section of the ordinance unlike the Principal Act of 2016 says, “Any person who is not a resident of Meghalaya and intends to stay for more than 24 hours in the state of Meghalaya shall furnish information in the manner prescribed under the Rules”.

However, the ordinance does not specify the categories of residents.

There was also discussion among several quarters as to whether the ordinance will prevent the free movement of people as the Constitution allows a citizen to visit and reside in any part of the country.