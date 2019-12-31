Left out, some MLAs sore after Maha cabinet expansion

MUMBAI: A day after Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackery expanded his cabinet to its full strength, discontent appeared to be brewing among sections of the Maha Vikas Aghadi allies, here on Tuesday.

Several senior leaders and legislators of Shiv Sena-Nationalist Congress Party-Congress, who feel left out of the cabinet, have been making disgruntled sounds and at least one has threatened to quit as MLA.

While NCP’s four-time MLA Prakash Solanke from Majalgaon in Beed threatened to quit his seat late on Monday night, claiming he was disgusted with politics and would only concentrate on social work henceforth.

When contacted (by IANS), a NCP spokesperson said the party has no such indication from Solanke so far, and said there may be some issues which could be sorted out with discussions.

Similarly, angry supporters of Congress MLA from Solapur City Central Praniti (Sushil Kumar) Shinde also threatened to resign from the party.

However, an unruffled Praniti has assured that she would speak to them and request not to quit and all of them would continue to work for the party as before.

Shiv Sena’s Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Raut – who played a monumental role in delivering the MVA government – were allegedly sulking as his two-term MLA brother from Mumbai Sunil Raut was not made a minister.

However, both the brothers late on Monday dismissed all media speculation and said there was nothing amiss, and that the party was above any post.

Several senior Sena men like Ramdas Kadam, Ravindra Waikar, Diwakar Raote, Deepak Kesarkar and Tanaji Sawant – all ex-ministers were also dropped this time.

Sanjay Raut attributed this to the limited choices before the party and its inclination to give chance to new and younger faces in the government.

“During cabinet expansion, there are many aspirants and there is also some discontent,” said Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on a sympathetic note.

Other smaller allies like Swabhiman Shetkari Sanghatana were also upset that they had been overlooked for at least one ministerial post by the bigger MVA partners.

A Sena leader told IANS late on Monday that there was no need for any of the MVA legislators to panic if they have missed a chance to join the state cabinet.

“There are many other opportunities to serve in the government, including 75 major state corporations and other important bodies where they could be accommodated, many coming with even ministerial status,” said the leader, requesting anonymity.

On Monday, Thackeray expanded his Cabinet to induct 36 new ministers, including 10 Ministers of State rank, besides six sworn-in earlier, to take the total strength to 43, (inclusive of the CM).

IANS