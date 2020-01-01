Cong MLA for both ILP & Sixth Schedule upgrade

CoMSO asks Pala to clarify on permit

SHILLONG: Opposition Chief Whip and Congress legislator PT Sawkmie has stressed the need for strengthening the district councils instead of diluting them.

Sawkmie’s response comes in the wake of fears that the Centre may prefer either ILP or extension of Sixth Schedule in the entire state.

Like Jammu and Kashmir, the Centre should not take away or dilute the privileges of the tribal people like doing away with the district councils, he said.

“The district councils are very much alive as they serve the needs of the tribal people and once taken away there will be no more safeguards”, he said.

Reiterating the need for ILP in the state, he said even after the inception of the state in 1972, Meghalaya does not have a law against influx. “The focus of MLAs and the state as a whole is to get ILP and not lose focus and shift to other issues”, Sawkmie said.

The Centre should respect the sentiments of the people of the state as far as the implementation of ILP is concerned, he said.

While wishing the best of things to come in the new year, Sawkmie also urged the people of the state to maintain peace and harmony.

The Confederation of Meghalaya Social Organisations (CoMSO) has expressed disagreement with the statement of Shillong MP Vincent Pala on the doubts surrounding the abolition of the Sixth Schedule to Constitution in the state and the implementation of Inner Line Permit (ILP).

In a statement issued here, chairman of CoMSO Robert Kharjahrin said that Pala should not issue veiled statements and added that Pala should express clearly whether he opposes ILP or not. Kharjahrin took exception to Pala’s statement that the state has two choices — to implement ILP or to abolish the Sixth Schedule provisions.

Kharjahrin said Meghalaya should retain the Sixth

Schedule provisions and ILP is also crucial for the state. “There should not be any choice. Both systems are our right and we have the right to strengthen the Sixth Schedule and to get ILP”, he said.