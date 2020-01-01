One dead, six injured in city

SHILLONG: One person died while six others were injured when the vehicle they were travelling in fell into a gorge at Mawlai bypass.

The incident occurred on Monday when the vehicle (ML05 Q 9935), driven by Leo Majaw and carrying six others, fell into a 150-ft deep gorge while going from Mawiong ISBT to Mawkynroh. The injured persons were rescued from the gorge by Fire Service personnel.

One occupant of the vehicle, Flavian Thangkhiew, was declared brought dead at Shillong Civil Hospital.

Four of the injured occupants were released after first aid. A fifth occupant was shifted to Guwahati for treatment while another was admitted in a city hospital.