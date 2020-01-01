Rao takes over as CS amid controversy

SHILLONG: Despite opposition from several quarters to his appointment, Additional Chief Secretary MS Rao assumed office of the chief secretary on Tuesday afternoon.

The outgoing chief secretary, PS Thangkhiew handed over the charge to Rao.

Rao was appointed on December 23, the last working day of the year, to assume office on December 31, the day Thangkhiew retires.

Soon after the Personnel department issued a notification appointing Rao as the chief secretary on December 23, the senior most IAS officer and additional chief secretary, Hector Marwein, had petitioned Thangkhiew that he has been superseded by Rao, who is his next junior.

While Marwein is from the 1985 batch, Rao belongs to 1987 batch of the Assam-Meghalaya cadre.

In the letter addressed to Thangkhiew, Marwein said he has served for 34 years in various capacities in the state government.

“It is distressing that I have been superseded without any valid reason after serving the state for so many years”, he had said.

While Marwein has only about eight months to serve in the government, Rao has one year and eight months.

Marwein had also expressed concern over circulation of ‘baseless rumours about his personal behaviour to undermine his rightful claim to the post of chief secretary”.

He had also said the supersession will set an unhealthy precedent in the state as it will allow for unhealthy competitions among officers for securing the highest post in the government administrative machinery in future.

Several pressure groups had protested against the move of the government to appoint Rao.

As the government failed to reconsider the matter, Marwein sought the intervention of the Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT), Guwahati.

The CAT issued notices to the respondents and wanted the government to examine the grievances of the petitioner.

Though the counsel for the petitioner sought for interim relief, the CAT will deliver the order during the next hearing on February 3.