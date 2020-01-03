4 adults, 2 minors held for gang rape of a minor

SHILLONG: West Jaintia Hills Police have arrested four persons for alleged sexual assault on a minor girl on January 2.

Police said that on January 2, the I/C of Eight Mile Traffic Cell received a written FIR to the effect that, one minor girl was subjected to gang rape by a group of seven persons hailing from the same village.

Accordingly, a case was registered under relevant sections of POCSO Act for investigation and without any loss of time; the minor girl was immediately taken to Lalong Civil Hospital for medical examination and treatment by one of the female officers along with the family members of the victim.

Further, in the interest of the victim, information has also been communicated to the Chairperson of the State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (SCPCR) Shillong, and Chairperson of the Child Welfare Committee (CWC) Jowai for counseling, rehabilitation and other support services.

Simultaneously, five Police teams were also formed which were led by D Moksha, DSP (Traffic) for arresting all the accused persons. Four accused persons Ribah Phawa (31 years), Libim Phawa (20 years), Mehi Dkhar (22 years) and Kermiki Shylla (18) and two juveniles who were involved in the case were arrested and forwarded to the concerned court on Friday.

However, one of the accused is still absconding. Efforts are still being made to locate and arrest the other co-accused at the earliest.

The adult accused persons have been forwarded to judicial custody while the two accused minors were sent to observation home.